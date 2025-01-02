Knightscope announces seven contract renewals, 5th-generation security robot upgrades

Knightscope, Inc. announced that seven clients renewed their agreements for the company’s autonomous security robot (ASR) and emergency communication device (ECD) services.

Two companies managing commercial real estate portfolios in California and Oregon renewed their ASR agreements for the second and third years, respectively; a casino in Iowa renewed its ASR agreement for the third year; and a hospital in Texas renewed for its seventh year of service. These contract renewals account for a total of 6 deployed ASRs. Additionally, a school in Texas and two local governments in California renewed service agreements for ECDs that provide critical, one-touch communications with emergency services such as police, fire, and ambulance.

Five more clients have also been upgraded to the fifth generation of its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (K5v5). Two Casinos, a Class-A twin-tower office complex, and a storage facility all have the latest release of Knightscope’s AI-powered devices that improve safety at the places people live, work, study, and visit. Machine ‘hot-swaps’ began earlier this year following the engineering release of the fully redesigned K5v5. This all-new security robot is faster to build, improves quality, and is easier to service.

When paired with Knightscope’s Risk & Threat Exposure (RTX) enhancement to its Machine-as-a-Service business model, the company is able to elevate the delivery of public safety tools to its clients. As a result, on-site performance and reliability are strengthened, which raises client value and satisfaction.