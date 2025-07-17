Knightscope joins Palantir's FedStart Program to enter U.S. federal marketplace

Knightscope, Inc., announced it has signed a two-year agreement with Palantir Technologies Inc., joining Palantir’s FedStart program to accelerate the company’s entry into the U.S. federal marketplace.

The collaboration provides Knightscope with an accelerated pathway to FedRAMP High and DoD Impact Level 5 accredited environment, comprehensive onboarding services, and direct Authority to Operate (ATO) support. These capabilities are essential to deploying AI-driven public safety technologies in secure federal settings.

“This agreement represents a transformational step forward in our federal strategy,” said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO, Knightscope. “This collaboration aligns strongly with current momentum in Washington toward establishing a National Robotics Strategy to ensure U.S. leadership in autonomous systems.”

Under the agreement, Knightscope will operate its software within Palantir-managed AWS GovCloud clusters, ensuring compliance through accredited infrastructure, continuous monitoring, and quarterly third-party assessments.

The partnership comes amid growing calls for a National Robotics Strategy aimed at strengthening domestic innovation, countering foreign influence in robotics, and modernizing U.S. government operations. Through FedStart, Knightscope is positioned to scale its solutions in service of national security, public safety, and critical infrastructure protection.