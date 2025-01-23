Knightscope announces K5 ASR upgrade to expand market reach

Knightscope, Inc. announced today a significant upgrade to its K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) to expand sales opportunities. This advancement introduces an enhanced autonomous navigation system that broadens the robot's capabilities, enabling deployment across much larger and more complex environments.

The improved K5 ASR is designed to operate effectively in new untapped environments, including expansive parking lots, logistics centers, and auto auction facilities. By incorporating advancements in machine learning and sensor fusion, the upgraded K5 aims to address the evolving needs of remotely monitoring large-scale security operations.

As part of this initiative, an Ohio police department has entered into a two-year agreement to utilize the upgraded K5 ASR, becoming the first organization to adopt this enhanced technology. Knightscope anticipates further deployments as more organizations recognize the potential of robotics and AI to enhance public safety.

Final testing of the upgraded K5 is currently underway at Knightscope’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, with production units slated for shipment in the near future. As with all Knightscope products, the K5 is made in America.

Since its introduction in 2015, the K5 ASR has been deployed in a wide range of environments, including schools, hospitals, corporate campuses, casinos, transportation hubs, and storage facilities, contributing to improved safety across communities nationwide.

"This upgrade to the K5 represents a significant step forward for autonomous security technology," said William Santana Li, Chairman and CEO of Knightscope. "By equipping organizations to secure and remotely monitor larger and more complex areas with greater efficiency, we are not only meeting current security challenges but also paving the way for new applications and markets."