Campbell Police Department expands DFR Program to single person operations

Expanding its pioneering Drone as First Responder (DFR) program, Campbell Police Department (CPD) is the first in California, using optical and radar sensors, to incorporate radar in a Part 91.113(b) waiver request to conduct single-person operations, which requires only one operator for flight operations. Adding radar also allows Campbell PD to operate without human visual observers at night.

This initiative enables the safe and swift deployment of drones to both emergency and non-emergency incidents, providing first responders with advanced, critical information and enhancing their ability to respond effectively for a higher level of public safety. The solution also supports mixed fleet capabilities for a range of drones.

CPD is a suburban police department outside San Jose, California, serving a population of 40,000, which increases to 100,000 during the workday. Since 2022, it has operated a DFR program with a Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) waiver, utilizing a human visual observer.

The expanded program was achieved in partnership with Axon Air Remote, powered by DroneSense, Dedrone by Axon, and MatrixSpace. This collaboration provides remote drone operators with a single information window for airspace detection and drone operations instead of multiple windows.

Quote from Campbell Police Chief Gary Berg

"MatrixSpace has helped revolutionize how we approach situational awareness by providing next-level fused radar capabilities. With this FAA waiver, our department can now deploy drones more efficiently, ensuring that we continue leading the way in utilizing technology to protect our community."

Quote from Chief Charles L. Werner (Ret.) and director of DRONERESPONDERS

“This DFR BVLOS waiver, without a visual observer, is the first of its kind and is a great step forward by expanding the FAA’s acceptance of more technology to enable public safety agencies to implement DFR programs and eliminating the human VO requirement. This also demonstrates the FAA’s willingness to support public safety by continually expanding technology to further enhance DFR programs. Congratulations to the Campbell Police Department for their innovation and leadership.”

Quote from Lori DeMatteis, Chief Revenue Officer, MatrixSpace

“Combining the collective solutions of these partners has enabled us to build a more effective DFR operation for Campbell PD and one we can continue to improve upon as technologies progress. We look forward to sharing best practices and continuing to support local communities with cost-effective, state-of-the-art sensors.”

The solution includes: