Rohde & Schwarz QPS201 Body Scanner receives DHS SAFETY Act Designation

Columbia, MD, - November 28, 2023 - Rohde & Schwarz (R&S), a leading provider of innovative security solutions, is pleased to announce that its Ultra High-Definition (UHD) Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT) body scanner, the R&S QPS201, has been Designated as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology under the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies (SAFETY) Act by DHS.

“We are honored to receive SAFETY Act Designation for the R&S QPS201,” said Frank Dunn, President and CEO of Rohde & Schwarz USA. “This Designation validates Rohde & Schwarz’s commitment and capability to develop and deliver cutting-edge security technology solutions to a wide range of critical security missions.”

“SAFETY Act Designation provides users of the R&S QPS201with important liability protections and guards against potential claims from acts of terrorism,” Dunn continued. “And it further strengthens Rohde & Schwarz’s position as a trusted partner to U.S. Federal, State and local governments, as well as commercial and critical infrastructure security missions, to mitigate the risk of terrorist threats.”

The R&S QPS201 utilizes safe millimeter wave radio technology to automatically identify concealed on-person objects and threats. Assessed by global regulators, its proven high-resolution performance supports high-volume and highly accurate and effective people-screening for a wide range of security screening operations. For more information about Rohde & Schwarz and its advanced security solutions, please visit the Rohde & Schwarz Security scanners page.