Evolv Express to secure the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc., today announced that Evolv Express has been selected by FIFA to help transform the fan experience as they enter the stadium at the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup.

For 2025, 32 of the world’s best club teams representing the six FIFA confederations (Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, Central America, and the Caribbean, Oceania, and South America) are participating. Express units are in use for fan entry screening at each of the tournament’s 12 host stadiums and for ingress screening at additional sites where participating teams have been training between matches. In total, more than 100 Express units are being deployed.

The selection was made after a comprehensive evaluation and competitive process. The Evolv system is designed to screen visitors effectively while helping minimize congestion and disruptions to traffic flow at entry points. Evolv Express was selected based on the detection capabilities, security features, integrations, and data insight capabilities.

“We’re honored to be chosen by FIFA for concealed weapons detection at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025. We appreciate the confidence that they are putting into our products and our company to help bolster the tournament’s holistic security operations,” said John Kedzierski, Evolv’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Security and experience are of paramount importance at an event of this scale, and we recognize and embrace the degree of trust implied in the awarding of this critical assignment to be a part of the overall safety plan. We look forward to helping to create a great experience for FIFA and the millions of soccer fans from around the world who attend the matches.”

The FIFA Club World Cup appointment builds on Evolv’s growing customer roster of major sporting events. In addition, over the past four years, Evolv systems have been used at multiple professional league all-star games, golf Majors, and many other large-scale sporting events. The company also partners with nearly 100 sports customers around the world with permanent system installations.