Igloo unveils suite of smart access solutions for multifamily rental properties

"With the rising demand for secure and flexible rental property access, Igloocompany is committed to delivering innovative solutions that simplify access control for property managers while improving the resident experience. Our latest offerings ensure reliable, hassle-free, keyless entry with advanced management tools to optimize property security and efficiency," said Paul Hoggard, Head of North America at igloo.

Key Features:

Integrated Common Access Control— Secure and manage access to shared spaces like lobbies, common entrance doors, gyms, mailrooms, and parking garages effortlessly with the Switch, Keypad, Reader & Lever Lock solutions.

Smart Locks for Individual Units— Enhance security & the resident experience with PIN codes, mobile credentials, NFC fobs, biometrics, and remote access capabilities.

Remote Monitoring & Audit Trails— Real-time visibility into access logs for increased security oversight. The Cellular Deadbolt offers hubless LTE-M connectivity benefits without WiFi at the unit door.

Seamless PMS Integration—Compatible with leading PMS, rental management, and self-showing platforms for streamlined operations. API & SDK developer tools are also available for bespoke integrations.

Key Benefits of igloo Solutions:

Retrofit Solution for Minimal Disruption: Works in parallel to existing systems, requires little to no new wiring, making installation quick and minimally invasive to your existing infrastructure.

Reliable Connectivity: Operates independently of WiFi, Z-Wave, or Matter networks, ensuring consistent and dependable access control, even in areas with poor or unreliable coverage.

Cost-Effective: Significantly lower installation & setup costs compared to most access control systems on the market, providing substantial savings without compromising functionality or security.

The new smart access solutions cater to multifamily property owners, operators, and residents seeking a reliable, scalable, and user-friendly access management system.

igloo multifamily solutions will be showcased at ISC West 2025 in Las Vegas from March 31st to April 4th, 2025.