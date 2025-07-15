DoorBird Achieves UL Certification

DoorBird announced that its product line has achieved the UL certification, a rigorous safety standard for audio/video, information, and communication technology equipment.

This certification confirms that DoorBird products meet stringent North American safety standards, ensuring dependable performance in both the United States and Canada. It provides comprehensive protection against electrical shock, fire, and mechanical hazards.

By aligning with internationally harmonized standards, the certification facilitates seamless integration into global projects and enhances trust among stakeholders. It is based on a modern hazard-based safety engineering (HBSE) approach, making it well-suited for the evolving demands of smart buildings and multifunctional technologies.

DoorBird’s D21x series product line has achieved the UL certification under UL 62368-1:2019 Ed.3 + CSA C22.2#62368-1:2019 Ed.3.