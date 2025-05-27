DoorBird and Homematic IP announce cloud-to-cloud integration

DoorBird and Homematic IP have announced cloud-to-cloud integration to be released with the 3.5.12 Homematic IP app update.

The 3.5.12 update for the free Homematic IP app, which will be rolled out gradually from May 27, 2025, allows users to establish a secure cloud-to-cloud connection between their DoorBird video door station and their Homematic IP installation.

If a visitor comes to the door and rings the bell, the Homematic IP app will inform the residents by push notification. All video and audio signals are transmitted straight to the Homematic IP app. Users then tap to let them in.

As a Homematic IP partner product, the DoorBird video door station can be freely combined with many components of the smart home system. Users can utilize DoorBird's integrated switching relay, motion detector, or the doorbell button alongside its access module for intelligent automation as required.

The integration is available to all customers with a Homematic IP Access Point or a Homematic IP Home Control Unit and the free Homematic IP app from version 3.5.12, which will be gradually rolled out to all users from May 27, 2025. All D11- and D21-series DoorBird video door stations are supported.

To learn more, visit www.doorbird.com and www.homematic-ip.com.