OliverIQ, Centrale D'Alarme De Bromont announce smart home as a service partnership

As an OliverIQ partner, Centrale D’Alarme De Bromont can now offer comprehensive smart home automation, management, and support services to its residential customers.

OliverIQ today announced that it has signed Centrale D’Alarme De Bromont as its first security provider partner in Canada. Headquartered in Bromont, Quebec, the company provides security services against break-ins, fires, floods, and more.

Centrale D’Alarme De Bromont is a subsidiary of SekurCorp, a portfolio of security equipment, monitoring, and services companies. “Home automation and security systems integrate seamlessly to provide affordable, easy-to-install and reliable solutions,” said Jean-Paul Lariviere, Group President at SekurCorp. “Using OliverIQ’s platform, we can offer a fully integrated smart home experience that provides security, comfort, convenience and energy savings to residential customers, whether they’re at home or away.”

Centrale D’Alarme De Bromont resellers provide security services including intrusion, fire, and gas alarms; video surveillance; intercoms; medical alert; and leak detection to thousands of homes across Quebec. Now, new and existing customers will have access to the OliverIQ Smart Home as a Service (SHaaS) platform, integrating their smart home devices and security system in a single app with 24/7 remote support and troubleshooting.

OliverIQ quickly detects and commissions the smart devices in the home. The platform is compatible with many smart home brands including Amazon, Google, Sonos, Roku, Leviton, Lutron, Fortune Brands, and many more. Following initial setup, homeowners use the OliverIQ app to control and automate the smart devices in the home. Based on the devices present, the app can suggest automations called Experiences, like Wake-up, Welcome Home, Good Night, and Away.

OliverIQ’s software also enables ongoing remote monitoring and management of smart devices so that home automation functionality does not degrade over time. Users can interact with OliverIQ’s AI-powered chatbot for rapid troubleshooting, information sharing, and issue resolution. They also have unlimited 24/7 access to live remote support as needed.

“OliverIQ offers homeowners the smart home they’ve always wanted, backed by the service they’ve always needed,” says Will West, OliverIQ CEO and founder. “We are excited to partner with SekurCorp and Centrale D’Alarme De Bromont to bring this service to Canada and look forward to connecting more and more homes around the globe.”

OliverIQ is now available to Centrale D’Alarme De Bromont customers. Visit oliveriq.com to explore the benefits of SHaaS or contact your Centrale D’Alarme De Bromont dealer to learn more and activate services.