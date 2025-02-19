Verkada raises $200M in latest E Series funding round

Verkada today announced a $200 million Series E funding round. The round was led by General Catalyst, with significant investment from Eclipse and additional participation from new and existing investors. Since its founding in 2016, Verkada has raised more than $700 million in funding, and the latest round values the company at $4.5 billion.

"Today, more than 1.5 million Verkada devices are online protecting people and places across the globe, and we have an incredible opportunity ahead as we continue to rapidly increase our market share and deliver category-defining solutions to our more than 30,000 customers," said Filip Kaliszan, Co-Founder and CEO of Verkada. "This latest commitment of capital reinforces the critical transformation that Verkada is driving in the market as applied AI fundamentally changes the ways that organizations keep people safe and drive business efficiency."

Eclipse partner Aidan Madigan-Curtis, whose firm invests in cutting-edge technology to bridge digital and physical worlds, said aging security systems simply do not meet the needs of the modern world.

"Safety is increasingly on the minds of parents, audiences, consumers, and others in public and private arenas, but our infrastructure is severely lacking in secure, modern systems for threat detection, access control, and emergency alerting," says Madigan-Curtis. "This is a pivotal moment in time to combine the best in computer vision, advanced hardware, and AI to serve all citizens and their families. Eclipse is proud to partner with the Verkada team in order to continue to amplify the company's scale and global reach."