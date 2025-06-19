Omnilert Expands School Safety Grant to 50 Campuses

Omnilert, a pioneer in AI-powered active shooter prevention technology, announced a significant expansion of its Secure Schools Grant Program in response to overwhelming demand from schools and universities nationwide. Originally intended to support 20 schools, the program will now provide 50 schools across the United States with three years of free access to Omnilert's AI Gun Detection, the company's AI-driven firearm detection solution.

This expansion is made possible in part through a partnership with BCD, a leading provider of purpose-built video surveillance hardware. As the official hardware sponsor for the program, BCD will supply the required hardware infrastructure at no cost to participating schools, enabling faster deployments and further reducing financial barriers for school districts.

"The overwhelming response to the grant program made one thing clear: schools across the country are actively seeking better ways to protect their students," said Dave Fraser, CEO of Omnilert. "We couldn't turn away schools that are taking a stand for safety. Expanding this program is more than a response — it's a reflection of our mission to stamp out school gun violence through innovation and action."

"We are proud to partner with Omnilert on this critical initiative," said Jim Gross, CEO of BCD. "Enabling schools to quickly deploy cutting-edge safety technology is one of the most meaningful ways we can use our expertise to make a real difference."

The 50 selected schools represent a diverse mix of public, private, urban, suburban, and rural institutions united by one goal: ensuring a safer learning environment for students and staff.

Each grant recipient will receive:

A three-year no-cost license for Omnilert Gun Detect

Expert support for system deployment and setup

Staff training and ongoing customer success services

Seamless integration with existing security and emergency systems

Omnilert Gun Detect uses advanced AI to monitor existing security cameras and instantly detect visible firearms, sending real-time alerts to enable rapid response — often before a shot is ever fired.

Kickoff webinars for the awarded schools begin in late June, with installations scheduled in phases throughout the summer and fall of 2025.