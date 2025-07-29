Flock Safety Announces New Partnerships with MPS, Raptor Technologies

Flock Safety recently announced two new partnerships with Raptor Technologies, a school safety solutions provider, and the Municipal Parking Service (MPS). The company's license plate recognition (LPR) cameras will be utilized to improve car line dismissal safety and parking lot security, respectively.

Flock Safety’s license plate reader (LPR) camera technology will integrate with Raptor DismissalSafe , enabling schools to automatically identify vehicles as they enter campus grounds. Flock’s solar-powered, LTE-connected LPR cameras can be installed quickly and cost-effectively, without the need for trenching, cabling, or complex infrastructure.

“This partnership highlights our companies’ shared commitment to prioritizing safety and efficiency in schools,” said Gray Hall, CEO of Raptor Technologies. “Incorporating Flock’s LPR camera technology into Raptor’s advanced dismissal management workflow allows us to provide our customers additional flexibility in determining how best to automate carline pickup.”

“Flock Safety has been partnering with K-12 schools and educational institutions for years, working collaboratively with school administrators and security on better school safety. By combining our strengths with Raptor, we can improve security and efficiency during one of the most challenging times of day, dismissal time,” said Garrett Langley, CEO and Co-Founder of Flock Safety. “This partnership puts student safety at the forefront while supporting school administrators in efficient and intelligent operations.”

MPS customers can now access its parking enforcement and payment software via Flock LPRs, which are solar-powered and LTE-connected. The solution also enables joint customers to share their LPR camera data directly with local law enforcement, enhancing overall site safety and reducing crime in the community.

"Together with Flock, we are enabling cities and businesses to use their existing infrastructure as a force multiplier," said Joe Caldwell, founder of MPS.

"Flock's goal is to drive positive impact through public safety as well as improved quality of life for communities," said Bailey Quintrell, Chief Strategy Officer of Flock Safety. "We're pleased that Flock's best-in-class LPR camera technology can contribute to safety and overall efficiency in parking lots."