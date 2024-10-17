MITRE names Chris Inglis, former National Cyber Director, to Board of Trustees

MITRE’s Board of Trustees has elected Chris Inglis, former National Cyber Director and Deputy Director of the National Security Agency, to serve on the company’s board.

“Chris brings a wealth of leadership in cybersecurity and national security and will be a tremendous asset to MITRE as we take on emerging threats to cyber networks and critical infrastructure,” said Mark Peters, MITRE president and CEO. “For more than 50 years, MITRE has equipped the global community of cyber professionals with open-sourced frameworks and tools for threat-informed defense. I look forward to collaborating with Chris and our Board of Trustees, gleaning their insights as we tackle continued threats to our nation’s safety.”

Inglis has served the federal government for more than 40 years. Prior to serving as the White House’s first National Cyber Director from 2021 to 2023, Inglis served as a U.S. Naval Academy Looker Distinguished Visiting Professor for cyber studies and as a commissioner on the U.S. Cyberspace Solarium Commission. He also served for more than 30 years in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, retiring as a brigadier general and with the rating of command pilot.

“Chris brings strategic vision on cybersecurity issues, from technology innovation to policy development to the cultural changes needed to better protect against cyber threats,” said Rodney Slater, Chairman of MITRE’s Board of Trustees. “His expertise and leadership will play a key role in helping MITRE prepare for and solve the nation’s hardest security challenges.”

Inglis has received honors including the President’s National Security Medal, the Director of National Intelligence Distinguished Service Medal, and, on multiple occasions, the Presidential Rank Awards.

Inglis earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the U.S. Air Force Academy, a master’s in mechanical engineering from Columbia University, a master’s in computer science from Johns Hopkins University, and a professional degree in computer science from The George Washington University. He also received an honorary doctorate from the National Intelligence University.