MorganFranklin Cyber goes independent with private equity backing

MorganFranklin Consulting’s cybersecurity practice announced that it has completed a private equity backed management buyout from the broader MorganFranklin Consulting organization to become a standalone professional services firm. The cybersecurity practice will continue to be led and operated by its founding leadership team and partners, Pete Schile, Keith Hollender and Jonah Dimeo.

With majority ownership and backing now from private equity firm M|C Partners, MorganFranklin Cyber is poised for accelerated growth and further innovation.

The divestiture marks a pivotal moment for MorganFranklin Cyber, which has built a strong reputation for helping enterprises and organizations across industries navigate complex challenges. The divestiture will create one of the largest standalone cybersecurity professional services firms globally. Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., with a second core location in New Jersey and offices around the globe, the firm will continue to deliver best-in-class services across its core pillars of expertise and cybersecurity adjacent work: Cyber Fusion Center (CFC/SOC) and Incident Response (IR), Identity and Access Management (IAM), Cyber Strategy and Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC), Architecture, Engineering, and Infrastructure, and Cyber and Operational Resilience.

“M|C Partners’ investment underscores its confidence in our mission, market opportunity and services expertise,” said Keith Hollender, CEO and Founding Partner of MorganFranklin Cyber. “As a large, independent entity, we are uniquely positioned to expand our offerings, premier talent roster, and solution innovation to provide even greater value for our clients.”

“Clients across sectors from financial services to healthcare, aerospace and defense, critical infrastructure, technology, media and telecom (TMT) and more, have put their trust in MorganFranklin Cyber to guide their security programs through a tailored and results-driven approach,” said Pete Schile, President and Founding Partner of MorganFranklin Cyber. “We look forward to bringing them along on this journey and continuing to exceed their unique security needs, while further expanding our client roster.”

“From the inception of the firm, we have successfully navigated the complexities of a rapidly evolving digital landscape, undergoing branding changes and withstanding other market-wide challenges in this time,” said Jonah Dimeo, Founding Partner of MorganFranklin Cyber. “We are proud to have guided and grown our team to hundreds of professionals and a powerhouse, driving the company’s success, expanding services, building enterprise relationships and revenue growth. We believe this commitment to excellence and strategic direction will now propel us to new heights as a standalone firm.”

M|C Partners, a Boston-based private equity firm, has invested over $2.5 billion in more than 150 companies over the past three decades. With deep expertise in the technology services sector, M|C Partners brings significant resources and strategic guidance to help MorganFranklin Cyber scale its operations, expand its market reach, and develop cutting-edge solutions for a rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape.

“MorganFranklin Cyber represents the type of forward-thinking, mission-critical organization we seek out and are proud to support,” said Travis Keller, Managing Partner, M|C Partners. “With its dedicated leadership team and proven security and risk management expertise, MorganFranklin Cyber is ready to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated cybersecurity and adjacent services.”

MorganFranklin Cyber's private equity backed management buyout and move to independence strengthens its ability to deliver results-driven, end-to-end solutions ranging from advisory and management consulting to managed services and project resourcing. Whether building a cybersecurity program, complying with increasing privacy regulations, understanding risk exposure, mitigating evolving threats or outsourcing security operations, the company is ready to meet the unique needs of all its clients, from mid-sized enterprises to global organizations.

Global cybersecurity services and solutions are a $194 billion market today and expected to grow to $563 billion by 2032. This rapid growth shows how having trusted advisors that can plan, customize and operationalize security and related programs are invaluable. With its proven delivery model and success in client acquisition and expansion, MorganFranklin Cyber’s team, alongside M|C Partners, is poised to capture a growing share of this market.