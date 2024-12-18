ARCON PAM integrates with Oracle Access Governance to streamline management

ARCON, a provider of Privileged Access Management (PAM) solutions and a member of the Oracle Partner Network, today announced the integration of ARCON's PAM solution with Oracle Access Governance, a cloud-native Identity Governance and Administration (IGA) service. This combined solution aims to enhance security infrastructure and streamline management for enterprises worldwide.

This integration of ARCON's PAM solution with Oracle Access Governance will protect enterprises by addressing the critical need to secure privileged access to IT resources and will enable organizations to centrally manage and monitor privileged access across all systems, databases, and applications.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with Oracle to deliver a robust solution that will improve how enterprises manage and secure their IT environments," said Anil Bhandari, Chief Mentor and Founder, ARCON. "This integration represents a significant milestone in our mission to provide strong IT security capabilities to our customers."

Eleanor Meritt, Senior Vice President of Oracle IAM, added, "The combination of ARCON's advanced Privileged Access Management capabilities with Oracle Access Governance will offer a streamlined and secure experience to our clients. Together, we are committed to helping organizations achieve their IT security, identity governance, and IT operational goals."

Key Benefits of the Integration