Iveda announces real-time AI video analytics update for VEMO Body Cam

Iveda today announces major updates to its VEMO Body Cam, now equipped with an advanced back-end platform, VEMO Command Center. VEMO will integrate directly with IvedaAI’s advanced real-time analytics.

The complete VEMO solution integrates seamlessly with either IvedaAI Cloud or as an on-premises solution with the full IvedaAI platform. The VEMO Command Center is an all-new, robust back-end platform designed to manage all VEMO devices. By enabling teams to monitor live video streams, track users through GPS, and receive SOS alerts in real time, the Command Center ensures immediate situational awareness and coordinated rapid response. VEMO docking stations are available for seamless charging and footage upload directly to the Command Center.

“We’re proud to introduce the VEMO Body Cam as a pioneering product in the body camera industry,” said David Ly, Founder and CEO of Iveda. “The integration of IvedaAI with this wearable device allows security personnel to respond to incidents in real time, enhancing both public safety and operational efficiency. We are currently engaging international government agencies with this new and improved VEMO solution, underscoring the value and trust placed in our technology. As law enforcement agencies around the globe look for new means through which to serve and protect, VEMO’s capabilities are unmatched.”

Richard Tsay, Director of Product Development at Iveda, explained the impact of VEMO in the field: “An officer wearing VEMO while patrolling can receive real-time facial recognition alerts for any suspects in view. Even if the officer isn’t actively searching for a particular suspect, VEMO captures the relevant data and immediately notifies the station if a match is detected. The same goes for license plate recognition.” He continued, “As sophisticated as the technology is, it’s versatile and accessible enough to be utilized at all levels. For instance, universities can deploy VEMO to easily verify parking permits during routine patrols. At Iveda, our goal is to bring the power of advanced surveillance technology to everyone, simplifying daily operations while making the world a safer place for all.”

As part of this update, the design of Iveda’s VEMO Body Cam has been significantly upgraded: now, the lightweight, compact camera is equipped with a battery offering up to 15 hours of continuous recording, ensuring reliable full-shift coverage for the most demanding operations. With advanced 4G connectivity, Wi-Fi, GPS, and an infrared (IR) camera, VEMO ensures critical real-time data transmission, precise location tracking, and clear footage even in low-light conditions—providing law enforcement and security professionals with dependable evidence capture.

The VEMO Body Cam debuts at $450 MSRP per unit, with IvedaAI Cloud available as an optional service starting at $99 per month, offering an affordable yet powerful solution for smaller private security units. For larger organizations and government agencies, the IvedaAI and VEMO combination is available as an on-premises solution.