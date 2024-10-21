Veritone enhances Veritone Track to add AI-powered vehicle tracking

Veritone, Inc. today announced significant enhancements to Veritone Track, its advanced AI-powered digital video forensics tool for public safety and law enforcement. In the latest update, Veritone Track enables users to identify and track vehicles of interest by make and model across multiple video sources, offering greater speed and accuracy in investigative efforts without relying on personally identifiable information (PII).

The update also integrates customer feedback, including a redesigned user interface that streamlines workflows and new functionality to automatically stitch together all video evidence where a person or vehicle of interest was found to create a cohesive timeline.

Veritone Track is one of the dynamic applications in Veritone’s intelligent digital evidence management system, iDEMS, a solution suite that leverages artificial intelligence to streamline the management and analysis of digital evidence, including audio and video, providing law enforcement agencies with powerful tools to handle vast amounts of data quickly and accurately.

iDEMS is powered by Veritone’s enterprise AI platform, aiWARE, which leverages the combined power of more than 300 pre-trained and trainable cognitive AI and generative AI models across more than 20 cognitive categories in a single AI platform. Within aiWARE, Veritone’s ontology framework provides customers with several benefits, including the ability to conduct more complex data queries and analyses, derive deeper insights, improve data security and governance, enhance collaboration, and the ability to scale and easily change or add new data sources.

Designed to support law enforcement, public safety agencies, and security teams, the latest version of Track leverages AI to detect vehicles of interest and automatically follow their movements using video footage from various camera sources, including closed-circuit television, body camera footage, drone camera footage, social media feeds, and citizen uploads. This technology reduces the need for manual review of countless hours of footage, drastically improving case clearance rates and operational efficiency.

“Veritone Track’s latest enhancements significantly improve search and performance by utilizing the latest aiWARE functionality, adding vehicle tracking, and up-leveling the ability for public safety and investigative teams to efficiently respond to and investigate public safety threats,” said Jon Gacek, general manager, Public Sector, Veritone. “The enhancements to Veritone Track also further strengthen our Intelligent Digital Evidence Management System (iDEMS), our AI-powered intelligent digital evidence management suite that helps agencies quickly access, search, manage, organize, and share digital evidence—all of which can help accelerate investigations and improve legal processes.”

"It's a top priority for MissionRT to equip the nation’s heroes with the latest mission-ready technology to efficiently solve cases and keep our communities safe," said Richard Coleman, CEO and Founder, MissionRT. "The ability to leverage advanced AI for vehicle tracking can help officers manage vast amounts of data and enhance the speed and accuracy of investigations while safeguarding personally identifiable information.”

In addition to vehicle tracking, Veritone Track assists agencies with several other applications, including:

Video Surveillance Efficiency: Veritone Track enables public safety teams to analyze large volumes of video footage from different cameras and angles, reducing the manual effort required to review video evidence. This efficiency is crucial in time-sensitive investigations like missing persons cases or high-profile crimes.

Veritone Track enables public safety teams to analyze large volumes of video footage from different cameras and angles, reducing the manual effort required to review video evidence. This efficiency is crucial in time-sensitive investigations like missing persons cases or high-profile crimes. Event and Crowd Monitoring: Track is used for monitoring large-scale events by identifying and tracking suspicious vehicles or patterns. Agencies can use it for near-real-time surveillance during public gatherings or protests to ensure public safety.

Track is used for monitoring large-scale events by identifying and tracking suspicious vehicles or patterns. Agencies can use it for near-real-time surveillance during public gatherings or protests to ensure public safety. Enhanced Security in Sensitive Locations: Building and event security teams use Track to monitor vehicles that may pose a security threat or have been flagged in intelligence reports.

Building and event security teams use Track to monitor vehicles that may pose a security threat or have been flagged in intelligence reports. Cross-jurisdictional Collaboration: When used in conjunction with Veritone iDEMS, Track allows agencies to share vehicle data across jurisdictions, enabling collaboration on multi-agency investigations where vehicles of interest may have crossed into different areas.

Veritone will showcase Veritone Track and iDEMS in Booth #2201 during the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Annual Conference and Exposition, taking place October 19-22 in Boston.

To schedule a meeting with Veritone at IACP, visit https://go.veritone.com/iacp-2024/p/1.

For more information about Veritone’s public sector offerings, visit: https://www.veritone.com/solutions/public-sector/.