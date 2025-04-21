Motorola converges secure voice, video, and AI for public safety with release of SVX and Assist

Motorola Solutions today launched SVX, a video remote speaker microphone that converges secure voice, video, and AI, designed for the company’s flagship radio, APX NEXT. Assist, also launching today, reflects the company’s strategy to put the power of AI into the hands of every first responder in the U.S., underscoring its commitment to ‘Solving for safer.’

Converging a body camera with first responders’ most trusted lifeline—their radio—replaces the need for multiple devices. And Assist introduces a new category of human-AI collaboration for public safety, providing contextual and actionable information that’s personalized for the time, person, and place where decisions need to be made.

As a converged and wireless device, SVX effectively halves the number of devices and reduces maintenance, while everyday shifts are covered with the swappable battery. Critically, the convergence of radio, video, and AI serves as a force multiplier, capturing and synthesizing a greater diversity of data throughout an incident for more accurate police reporting and verified evidence.

“An officer’s uniform is their emblem. Their emblem of service, of protection, of courage, and sometimes of sacrifice, in the pursuit of making our communities safer,” said Mahesh Saptharishi, executive vice president and chief technology officer, Motorola Solutions. “We’ve designed SVX and Assist to combine secure voice, video, and AI with exceptional quality and capability for the people in uniform who protect us all.”

SVX is mission-critical voice, video, and AI for mission-critical evidence

SVX brings Motorola Solutions’ mission-critical communications security and audio clarity now to both voice and video. Integrated with the APX NEXT radio, it features the company’s latest generation ambient noise reduction, allowing officers to communicate with clarity or ask Assist for support despite background noise.

At the same time, SVX’s high-definition video retains all ambient sound to protect the objective integrity of everything an officer sees and hears through the camera. Capturing dual streams through both radio and video communications, which Assist can unify in evidence, means SVX is capturing greater context and clarity for a more comprehensive timeline of events.

“Try using your everyday smartphone AI assistant with police sirens blaring; your message won’t be understood,” said Saptharishi. “Police officers need to confidently communicate wherever they are, and the quality of audio directly affects the usability of radio and video evidence.”

Assist is here to assist