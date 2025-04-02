Motorola Solutions expands Avigilon Enterprise Security Suite to accelerate emergency response

Motorola Solutions today announced several new advanced features in its Avigilon physical security suite, debuting Alta SOS this week at ISC West. The new features for Avigilon Alta and Avigilon Unity unify enterprises’ physical security solutions to better protect employees, visitors, and service providers, and directly coordinate with public safety.

Alta SOS empowers users to share security data like emergency contacts, evacuation plans, floor plans, utility information, camera feeds, and access details with 911, addressing the criticality for enterprises to seamlessly communicate and collaborate with first responders during emergencies.

Avigilon Alta is part of the company’s comprehensive enterprise security solution, which includes video security, access control, an intercom system, 24/7 virtual monitoring, mailroom package management, wireless locks, and visitor management. The unified solution, designed to help tackle rising security threats on people, operations, and assets, will be showcased on the floor, including the newest acquisition* of cloud-based visitor management solution provider, InVisit.*

“In high-pressure situations, every second counts. Avigilon Alta SOS helps put vital information in the hands of first responders faster,” said Alex Kazerani, senior vice president, Cloud Video Security & Access Control, Motorola Solutions. "Businesses need security solutions that intelligently adapt to rapidly evolving situations at a moment’s notice."

Avigilon Unity’s high-performance, on-premise physical security platform is engineered to meet the needs of large multi-site operations like critical infrastructure, hospitals, and manufacturing facilities. The new Avigilon Unity feature enables users to detect complex events in video based on rich user descriptions. For example, security operators can define complex events and highly specific scenarios, such as “alert me if you see smoke and people running.” The alert will continuously scan all cameras on the platform, enabling improved awareness and faster response.

“The security challenges of large enterprises are complex, but their security systems shouldn't be,” said Hamish Dobson, corporate vice president, Avigilon Unity, Motorola Solutions. “Avigilon Unity uses large language models to transform raw security data into actionable alerts with the flexibility of natural language.”

Attendees can experience these new applications, devices, and other enhancements at ISC West April 2 - 4 in Las Vegas, in booth #14059.

*The acquisition of InVisit is expected to close in Q2 2025, following satisfaction of closing conditions. Read Motorola's official press release for full details.