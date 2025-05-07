Genetec and SaferWatch bring real-time vehicle intelligence to public safety agencies

Genetec Inc. today announced the integration of AutoVu Cloudrunner, its vehicle-centric investigation system (VCIS), with the SaferWatch real-time alerting and reporting platform. Initially developed for the Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement, the integration brings together Cloudrunner’s vehicle search capabilities and SaferWatch’s live communication tools into a single platform, enhancing how public safety agencies and communities coordinate in real time during incidents involving vehicles of interest.

Pioneering real-time collaboration in Hawaii

The initiative was born out of the Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement’s pressing need to strengthen situational awareness and inter-agency communication. SaferWatch was already being used widely throughout the state, providing secure, real-time communications between citizens, public institutions, and law enforcement. Their vision was to combine real-time technologies to enhance public safety, not only to respond more quickly to incidents but also to proactively identify potential threats before they escalate.

“This partnership represents a major step forward in how we protect our communities across Hawaii,” said Mike Lambert, Director, Hawaii Department of Law Enforcement. “By integrating Genetec advanced license plate recognition technology with the SaferWatch real-time alert platform, we’re giving our officers and public safety partners the tools to act faster, smarter, and with greater precision. This technology helps us stay one step ahead while keeping transparency and community trust at the forefront.”

Improving situational awareness with real-time data

Cloudrunner automatically and accurately captures license plate information, vehicle characteristics (color, type, make, and model), and driving behaviors, regardless of time of day or weather conditions. With this data now available within SaferWatch, law enforcement agencies can receive instant alerts when a vehicle on a hotlist is detected. These alerts are automatically pushed to 911 dispatchers, investigators, and authorized personnel through the SaferWatch alerting ecosystem. In addition to the license plate information, each alert can include critical context, such as case reports or related vehicle intelligence.

Beyond law enforcement

The integration of AutoVu Cloudrunner with SaferWatch also extends meaningful new capabilities beyond law enforcement, benefiting educators, healthcare administrators, and public venue operators who already use SaferWatch to monitor potential threats. With Cloudrunner’s vehicle intelligence now embedded in the platform, users can submit tips about suspicious vehicles directly through the app. If a license plate is deemed actionable, it can be added to a hotlist—triggering real-time alerts the moment the vehicle is detected by a Cloudrunner camera.

The integration also empowers community members to play an active role in public safety. Through the SaferWatch app, citizens can report sightings or suspicious activity, contributing critical information that could lead to identifying vehicles or individuals of interest. In high-priority scenarios—such as when a most-wanted vehicle is spotted nearby—law enforcement can instantly issue mass notifications to users in surrounding areas, helping alert the public to potential danger and guiding coordinated response efforts.

“Time and collaboration are critical when addressing public safety threats,” said Larry Legere, Commercial Director, AutoVu Cloudrunner at Genetec Inc. “This integration streamlines how agencies share vehicle intelligence, enabling faster coordination across jurisdictions and more effective community engagement.”

The integration is now available to Cloudrunner and SaferWatch customers across North America. The SaferWatch app remains free for citizens to download and use for submitting tips, but organizations need an active account on each service to unlock the full benefits of the combined solution.

For more information about Genetec, visit www.genetec.com.