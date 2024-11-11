RBG Spectrum to unveil the IPX Flyaway Kit with Dejero

RGB Spectrum is hosting an informational webinar with partner Dejero on Tuesday, November 12th, at 12 p.m. MT. The webinar, “Transforming Mobile Command-and-Control: Unveiling the RGB Spectrum IPX Flyaway Kit with Dejero,” will provide a comprehensive look at the new display and communication kit design in a hardened, transportable enclosure, making it ready for immediate deployment anywhere needed.

Join Us for an Insightful Webinar on the IPX Flyaway Kit

What: Transforming Mobile Command-and-Control: Unveiling the RGB Spectrum IPX Flyaway Kit with Dejero

When: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Time: 12:00-1:00 PM MT

Where: Online

Overview: RGB Spectrum, in collaboration with Dejero, invites you to a webinar exploring the IPX Flyaway Kit, a mobile command center designed for public safety and defense applications. This engaging session will delve into how the IPX Flyaway Kit integrates advanced video processing and ultra-reliable connectivity to enhance situational awareness in the field.

During the webinar, attendees will discover the key features of the IPX Flyaway Kit, including its rugged design, real-time video capabilities, and secure wireless communication features. Additionally, RGB Spectrum will discuss Dejero’s Smart Blending Technology and how it complements the IPX Flyaway Kit by providing seamless connectivity in the most challenging environments.

Who Should Attend:

This webinar is ideal for public safety, defense, security, and emergency management professionals looking to leverage cutting-edge technology for effective command-and-control operations.

Register Here:

https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/aa9b6479-9d32-40c9-baf0-f3c25cc90c45@80dd6a8c-cc57-453c-8749-306af8b47b0e