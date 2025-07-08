i-PRO announces education-focused integration between BWC4000 and VideoInsight VMS

i-PRO Americas Inc. today announced a new education-focused integration between its i-PRO BWC4000 Body-Worn Camera and VideoInsight Video Management System (VMS). VideoInsight now offers native support for BWC4000 devices, allowing K–12 schools to live stream, capture, manage, and review body-worn video and audio through a single platform.

Designed specifically for the unique needs of school environments, the comprehensive end-to-end solution helps administrators, IT directors, and security personnel to extend their video coverage beyond traditional fixed cameras without adding operational complexity or excessive costs. Unlike unsecured recordings from smartphones, footage captured by i-PRO body-worn cameras is uploaded directly to the VideoInsight VMS. This process ensures that the footage is never stored on personal devices, thereby protecting student privacy and helping schools stay legally compliant.

"K–12 schools face rising demands to improve safety and shorten response times, all while managing tight budgets and limited resources," said Adam Lowenstein, Americas Product Director, i-PRO. "By integrating body-worn camera video seamlessly into the trusted VideoInsight platform, we’re giving schools a powerful, cost-effective tool to protect students and staff, streamline investigations, and enhance real-time situational awareness."

Schools can now unify mobile video and audio captured by resource officers or staff with fixed camera footage, improving coverage in hallways, buses, playgrounds, and off-campus events where fixed cameras cannot reach.

Key Benefits & Features:

Instant Capture: One-touch recording with optional hands-free activation ensures critical incidents are documented quickly.

Greater Transparency & Accountability: The visible presence of BWCs helps deter aggressive behavior and supports counseling or intervention strategies with clear, unbiased documentation.

Secure Evidence Management: Footage is automatically uploaded to the VideoInsight VMS platform, ensuring data integrity while protecting student privacy.

Dock & Go Simplicity: Cameras auto-upload, charge, and offload footage via docking stations, saving time and reducing human error.

Live Streaming Capabilities: Wi-Fi-enabled live streaming provides real-time situational awareness for faster response.

Built to withstand the daily demands of school operations, the rugged BWC4000 is MIL-STD-810H-tested and IP67-rated, combining the reliability of public safety deployments with new education-specific controls and workflows optimized for K–12 use.

Availability:

The i-PRO BWC4000 and VideoInsight VMS integration are available now through i-PRO’s distribution partners or directly from i-PRO.

For more information, visit: https://i-pro.com/products_and_solutions/us-en/surveillance/solutions/mission-critical-solutions/industries-solutions/education/securing.