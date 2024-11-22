Ubicquia and Genetec collaborate to implement streetlight-integrated safety solutions

Ubicquia, Inc., an intelligent infrastructure company, today announced a collaboration with Genetec, a technology provider of unified security, public safety, operations, and business intelligence solutions. This will accelerate the deployment of public safety cameras and Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) technologies through existing streetlight networks.

The collaboration leverages Ubicquia's UbiHub platform, compatible with 360 million streetlights worldwide, to streamline ALPR deployments by eliminating the need for expensive permitting, construction, and connecting power for new poles. By using the existing streetlight as a power source, cities can reduce ALPR deployment costs by up to 70%, shorten installation times, and minimize regulatory hurdles while preserving city aesthetics.

The joint solution features the Ubicquia UbiHub platform, the Genetec Security Center software suite—with Omnicast VMS, AutoVu, and Security Center SaaS—as well as multiple camera options from Axis. "In collaboration with Genetec, we are helping cities realize the benefits of video and ALPR technologies as a powerful public safety tool," says Tod Riedel, Senior Director Public Safety, Ubicquia. "Capturing this kind of critical vehicle-identifying information at key ingress and egress points around a city is effective in aiding law enforcement investigations."

Designed with privacy in mind, the solution includes data encryption, configurable video retention, and privacy masking. Cities retain complete ownership of their data, which is securely managed and never shared.

Ubicquia's UbiHub platform plugs into streetlights to power ALPR cameras and provides a simple option for either LTE or fiber backhaul. The modular nature of the UbiHub solution makes for speedy deployment and simple relocation. UbiHub platforms have been deployed by law enforcement agencies, traffic planners, and public works departments in over 50 American cities.

"This collaboration with Ubicquia is a game-changer for making powerful security and intelligence solutions more accessible to more cities," said Rick Taylor, National Director, Public Sector, Genetec. "By eliminating costly infrastructure barriers, we're enabling communities of all sizes to enhance public safety more efficiently and sustainably than ever before."