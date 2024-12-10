Eagle Eye cabinets extend video security to remote and hard-to-wire locations

Eagle Eye Networks today launched the latest in a suite of cabinet systems that empower businesses to put high-performance AI-powered security cameras wherever they’re needed outdoors, including remote locations without power or internet.

Cabinet systems can be standalone or an extension of an existing video surveillance system. They come equipped with Eagle Eye’s signature cybersecurity protections and AI capabilities, such as AI-powered Smart Video Search, real-time alerts, license plate recognition, and AI analytics.

Eagle Eye Cabinet Systems are weatherproof and include a cellular modem for reliable connectivity. They are pre-configured and pre-assembled for easy, economical installation in remote or hard-to-wire locations such as construction sites, critical infrastructure outposts, temporary event locations, parking lots, and public spaces.

The Eagle Eye Cabinet Systems Suite* includes:

Bridge Cabinets (SS100): Install up to seven outdoor cameras and enable AI analytics and license plate recognition (LPR). A great fit for gated communities, gated parking garages, subdivisions, and anywhere LPR is needed.

(SS100): Install up to seven outdoor cameras and enable AI analytics and license plate recognition (LPR). A great fit for gated communities, gated parking garages, subdivisions, and anywhere LPR is needed. Direct Cabinets (SS210): Connect one or two cameras without an internet connection. Ideal for locations with power but no internet, such as construction sites, driveways, warehouses, and outdoor spaces with wired streetlights.

(SS210): Connect one or two cameras without an internet connection. Ideal for locations with power but no internet, such as construction sites, driveways, warehouses, and outdoor spaces with wired streetlights. Anywhere Cabinets (SS212): Install cameras in any location—no power or internet required. Perfect for remote areas such as farms, parking lots, construction sites, and warehouses.

“The Eagle Eye Cabinet Systems Suite solves common problems that businesses encounter in securing locations that are not wired for power or lack an internet connection,” said Dean Drako, founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “Organizations are finding that deploying cameras and managing security in remote areas, gated entry areas, parking lots, temporary event locations, or construction sites is considerably easier, more reliable, more cybersecure, and more economical with Eagle Eye Cabinet Systems.”

Eagle Eye Cabinet Systems can be ordered as an outright purchase or as Eagle Eye Complete, an OpEx purchasing plan that provides a lifetime warranty and reduces initial CapEx requirements. Complete subscriptions include all needed hardware, the cellular modem, and data plan, all for one consistent recurring cost.

*Cabinet systems are initially available in the U.S. only.