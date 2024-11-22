Eagle Eye Networks releases 2025 Trends in Video Surveillance report

Eagle Eye Networks, a leader in cloud video surveillance, today released the 2025 edition of its annual Trends in Video Surveillance report, identifying six trends that will have the largest impact on businesses around the world in 2025.

Designed as a resource for business owners and security professionals, the report offers trend analysis, simple explanations of newer technology, and practical advice on implementing video surveillance in new ways.

“This year’s trends report reflects the rapid technological advances—particularly with AI—that have taken place over the past 12 months,” said Dean Drako, CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “AI is improving the accuracy, speed, and usability of security cameras and dramatically expanding the value of video surveillance for business owners who want to improve security and make their operations more efficient.”

The top six video surveillance trends for 2025 are:

More remote video monitoring due to increased practicality, affordability, and the use of AI to reduce false positive alarms. Security cameras in more places, including locations that were too remote or too expensive to install only a couple of years ago. Multi-sensor cameras are proliferating, enabling one camera to do the work of two or more cameras. Gun detection is a rapidly improving technology that uses AI and has numerous advantages over human guards. Low-light capability in security cameras not only delivers better video; it increases the reliability of AI-based object recognition, face detection, and license plate recognition. More cameras have built-in AI, capable of functions such as object recognition and event detection.

To learn more, download the free 2025 Trends in Video Surveillance report here.