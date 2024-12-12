PureTech Systems announces launch of nuisance alarm filter solution PurifAI

The patented cloud-based service receives video motion alarms from any source (new or existing cameras, DVRs, NVRs, other video analytics, motion sensors), and reassess them using PureTech’s cutting-edge AI-boosted video analytics to filter out false/nuisance alarms. Only auto-verified alarms that pass the AI filtering are forwarded to your central monitoring software, and/or SMS, and/or email. False/nuisance alarms are logged, but not forwarded so you don’t have to waste time looking at them.

Key Benefits of PurifAI:

Eliminates nearly all false/nuisance alarms.

Exponential Growth : Enables you to monitor more sites without adding staff.

: Enables you to monitor more sites without adding staff. Reduced Monitoring Costs : With less time spent dealing with false/nuisance alarms, you can simultaneously improve your overall monitoring efficiency and effectiveness.

: With less time spent dealing with false/nuisance alarms, you can simultaneously improve your overall monitoring efficiency and effectiveness. No Additional Infrastructure Required : PurifAI works seamlessly with your existing video surveillance infrastructure, such as NVRs, DVRs, and cameras, requiring no additional on-premises equipment.

: PurifAI works seamlessly with your existing video surveillance infrastructure, such as NVRs, DVRs, and cameras, requiring no additional on-premises equipment. Happy Employees Equals Happy Customers: Operators are more effective, which contributes to improved job satisfaction, resulting in greater employee and customer retention.

"We are thrilled to incorporate our award-winning, patented AI-boosted video analytics in our PurifAI SaaS offering," said Larry Bowe, CEO of PureTech Systems Inc. "Our AI-powered SaaS solution delivers exceptional filtering accuracy, effectively eliminating nuisance alarms. This empowers central monitoring organizations to enhance service reliability, seamlessly scale their operations, and significantly reduce operating costs."



PurifAI is now available for subscription. To learn more about this innovative solution and how it can enhance your security operations, visit www.verifyalarms.com.