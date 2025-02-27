Attestiv enhances deepfake detection with AI-powered Context Analysis

Attestiv has added new Context Analysis features to Attestiv Video deepfake detection, using generative AI to identify digitally altered video content and uncover potential malicious deepfake scams. The new features examine a video file's context, including metadata, descriptions, and transcripts, to detect signs of modifications that indicate deepfakes or malicious content. It helps quickly assess the validity of any video, providing a summary of authenticity at a glance.

“Attestiv represents a valuable tool in our arsenal to detect manipulated videos, particularly those created or edited using generative AI,” said Steven Kline, founder of Pixel Analysis LLC, a digital media forensics company based in Connecticut.

“As the deepfake threat landscape expands, we continue to level the playing field with new capabilities to defend against deepfakes,” said Nicos Vekiarides, CEO of Attestiv. “Our new Context Analysis adds generative AI technology to better uncover deepfakes. We believe everyone should have access to tools to protect themselves from deepfakes, so we offer Attestiv Video with Context Analysis for consumers and businesses, starting at no cost.”

Attestiv Video Deepfake Detection is available as a free, entry-level solution, enabling free scans of up to five videos per month. Those who need more scans and faster scan times can upgrade to Attestiv’s premium Video with enhanced scan fidelity, advanced analysis settings, and higher scan queue priority. Businesses likewise can upgrade to business or enterprise plans, which offer even more features and dedicated or regional deployments that include APIs.

For more information, visit. www.attestiv.com.