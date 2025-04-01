Cozaint and Insurgo team to transform long-term video surveillance storage with LTO solutions

Cozaint, a leader in physical security and video surveillance solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Insurgo, a specialist in secure data erasure and LTO tape management. This collaboration aims to provide long-term video surveillance storage solutions, leveraging the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of Linear Tape-Open (LTO) technology, enhanced by Cozaint’s MARCIA middleware and Insurgo’s Investigo tape tracking system.

As the volume of video surveillance data continues to surge, organizations face increasing challenges in managing and storing these vast amounts of information. LTO technology offers a reliable, scalable, and cost-effective alternative to traditional hard drive storage, significantly reducing long-term storage costs and energy consumption.

However, managing large LTO tape libraries can be complex, requiring robust tracking and management systems.

This cooperation addresses these challenges by integrating Cozaint’s MARCIA middleware with Insurgo’s Investigo tape tracking system. Cozaint’s MARCIA platform simplifies the integration of LTO into video surveillance workflows, providing seamless access and management of all recorded video data.

Insurgo’s Investigo system adds a critical layer of security and auditability, ensuring tapes are tracked, managed, and accessed with precision and compliance.

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Cost-Effective Long-Term Storage: LTO tape provides a significantly lower cost per terabyte compared to hard drives, reducing overall storage expenses.

Enhanced Data Security and Compliance: Insurgo’s Investigo system ensures secure and auditable tape management, meeting stringent compliance requirements.

Simplified LTO Integration: Cozaint’s MARCIA middleware streamlines the integration of LTO into existing video surveillance systems, minimizing complexity.

Scalable and Reliable Storage: LTO technology offers robust scalability and reliability, ensuring long-term data preservation.

Efficient Data Retrieval: MARCIA and Investigo combined provide a streamlined process for locating and retrieving critical video footage.

“In today’s data-driven world, managing video surveillance archives efficiently and securely is paramount,” said Nauzad Sadry, CTO of Cozaint. “Our partnership with Insurgo and the integration of MARCIA with Investigo provide a comprehensive LTO solution that addresses the critical needs of our customers, offering a cost-effective and secure way to manage their video data.”

“By integrating our Investigo scanners with Cozaint’s innovative middleware, we are completing the chain of custody by leveraging our tracking software to enhance the CCTV management," said Gavin Griffiths, Managing Director of Insurgo.