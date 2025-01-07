1Password acquires Trelica to extend access management platform capabilities

1Password, a leader in identity security, today announced the acquisition of Trelica, a pioneer in modern SaaS access management. This strategic acquisition will accelerate the delivery of new capabilities in the 1Password Extended Access Management platform, which secures every sign-in to every app on every device. By acquiring technology that enables security teams to discover and manage access to previously unknown and unmanaged apps, 1Password further solidifies its advantage in the emerging Extended Access Management (XAM) software category.

“Trelica’s technology and approach align perfectly with our mission to unleash employee productivity without compromising security,” said Jeff Shiner, Co-CEO of 1Password. “The acquisition of Trelica accelerates our path to delivering the full potential of our Extended Access Management platform, which ensures that employees’ devices, identities, and apps are trusted before access is granted—all without increasing complexity or IT overhead.”

Reducing Shadow IT Risk with Automated Application Discovery

SaaS sprawl and shadow IT increase the risk of security breaches, leaving organizations vulnerable to unmanaged apps and unauthorized access. One in three employees use unapproved apps and tools to boost productivity, and as shadow IT has become the norm, 79% of security pros don’t feel their security protections are adequate. Trelica’s technology addresses these risks with over 300 direct integrations with leading SaaS vendors, automating app discovery and access management to help organizations:

Identify unmanaged apps across the organization.

Streamline user provisioning, de-provisioning, and access governance.

Enhance adherence to security policies through user-friendly workflows integrated with platforms like Slack and email.

"With Trelica’s automated processes for onboarding and offboarding, the Elastic team is saving time on manual work that can be better spent on strategic initiatives. Trelica also gives us full confidence that former employees can no longer access business apps or data, mitigating the material risk of a potential security breach and taking a huge amount of pressure off the team,” said Rusty Searle, Senior Director, Business Engagement, Elastic.

"Trelica streamlined our IT operations by integrating with critical platforms like Google and Okta, solving 60% of our access-related support tickets. Its automated app discovery and access management give us confidence in securing our environment while empowering productivity," said Aiger Hila, IT Lead, Tools for Humanity.

Closing the Access-Trust Gap

The modern workplace, with its mix of personal apps, distributed workforces, and unmonitored devices, challenges traditional Zero Trust principles. This creates an access-trust gap, the security risks posed by unmanaged devices and apps accessing company data without proper governance controls, exposing organizations to ransomware, unauthorized access, and data breaches.

With Shadow IT discovery capabilities from Trelica, the 1Password Extended Access Management platform will provide organizations with a repeatable framework for bringing unmanaged apps into full compliance under IT and security management while empowering employees to use the tools that enhance their productivity.

“Joining 1Password opens up incredible possibilities to address the critical security challenges organizations face,” said Iain McGhee, Co-Founder of Trelica. “We’re excited to join 1Password in the mission to secure the modern workforce by enabling employees to safely use the apps they need while empowering security teams with the visibility, automated onboarding and offboarding, and access governance and controls required to protect their organization.”

Optimizing SaaS Spend and Achieving Continuous Compliance

Trelica will also bring advanced SaaS spend optimization and additional compliance capabilities to 1Password Extended Access Management. The Trelica technology helps organizations optimize software licenses to uncover cost-saving opportunities, automate workflows for smarter resource allocation, and maintain continuous compliance with standards such as SOC 2 and ISO 27001 through comprehensive audit trails and robust policy.

