1Password expands North American presence, announces alliance with Ingram Micro

1Password, an identity security company, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with Ingram Micro, a global technology distributor. Leveraging Ingram Micro’s resellers, system integrators, and service providers, this agreement expands the reach of 1Password Extended Access Management to business customers across North America. By combining Ingram Micro’s sales and technical resources with 1Password’s identity security solutions, businesses can extend access management beyond traditional tools, securing unmanaged apps and devices in today’s complex IT environments.

“Businesses today are grappling with an ‘Access-Trust Gap’—the security risks posed by unmanaged devices and applications accessing company data without proper governance controls,” said Lori Cornmesser, the newly appointed VP of Channel Sales and Alliances at 1Password. “Working with Ingram Micro will accelerate our go-to-market strategy and enable more businesses to access 1Password Extended Access Management so they can close that gap. With Ingram Micro’s proven security expertise and expansive market reach, this agreement expedites our expansion in North America and empowers our mutual channel partners to secure their customers’ access points with greater confidence.”

With the debut of its Extended Access Management solution earlier this year, 1Password is addressing a critical gap in today’s hybrid work environments—securing unmanaged apps and devices. For the first time, businesses can secure shadow IT, verify the health of every device accessing their business data, and have the insights and controls they need to secure the modern workforce.

Ingram Micro offers end-to-end security solutions and services, including assessment, strategy, monitoring, and remediation. This agreement expands the global technology distributor’s comprehensive security portfolio to include 1Password’s identity security solutions that meet the evolving needs of its customers—regardless of company size or industry sector.

“1Password Extended Access Management is a business-critical security solution, particularly as the shift to hybrid work and the constantly evolving threat landscape present significant challenges,” said Adam Bellows, U.S. Executive Director and Category Leader, Networking and Security, Ingram Micro. “This agreement with 1Password reflects our commitment to equipping resellers with cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions, enabling them to address their customers’ unique business needs and deliver stronger, more resilient security outcomes.”

For more information on 1Password’s agreement with Ingram Micro, visit https://blog.1password.com/1password-ingram-micro-partnership-resellers/.