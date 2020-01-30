ABLOY USA hires Rick Armenta to bolster CLIQ technical service support

His primary responsibility will be Sales Engineering and Design to support the new ABLOY U.S. Competence Center

Abloy Door Security -- North America
Jan 30th, 2020
ABLOY USA has hired ace sales engineer Rick Armenta. He has nearly 30 years of experience with various technologies and will report to Michael Woody, ABLOY&rsquo;s Customer Service and CLIQ Competence Center Manager.
Irving, TX – January 28, 2020 – As part of an overall commitment to provide greater support for its industry-leading ABLOY PROTEC2 CLIQlocks and key systems, ABLOY USA has hired ace sales engineer Rick Armenta. He has nearly 30 years of experience with various technologies and will report to Michael Woody, ABLOY’s Customer Service and CLIQ Competence Center Manager.

His primary responsibility will be Sales Engineering and Design to support the new ABLOY U.S. Competence Center. Designed for the purpose of providing technical expertise, service and support for CLIQ® technology, it will allow ABLOY for the first time to produce and program CLIQ products and fill orders in the United States. The U.S. Competence Center in Irving, Texas is slated to open in March.

Armenta is the right person for the job. A sales engineer for the last eight years, his experience includes electronics production, telecom, Wi-Fi and wired networking, IT administration and customer support.

After a nine-year run as a technical manager for applications and systems support at IRIS Digital Video Systems, he most recently served as a technical manager for another Dallas area company, Uniden American Corp. During his time with the leading global manufacturer and seller of consumer electronics, mobile communciations, and video surveillance products, Armenta trained the sales force, led product demonstrations, and created technical content and videos for the sales and marketing departments, dealers and customer support.

”I have a knack for bridging sales with the production side of business,” says Armenta. ” I have an understanding of both and can help with workflow and communications in both directions. This gives me a wealth of product knowledge that I bring to the table to support sales, dealers, distributors and end-users.”

His background makes him the perfect candidate to lead the newest ABLOY Competence Center. Customers will now be able to get up to Level 3 support in the United States.

”I am excited to be a part of the ABLOY team. Our security products are considered to be among the best in the world,” remarked Armenta. ”I enjoy learning new technologies and helping people. This position is suited to my talents and abilities. As the ABLOY Competency Center ramps up, our goal is to offer great customer service and much shorter lead times.”

Armenta’s interest in technology carries over into his personal life. As a child, he helped his father build a TRS-80 computer, which began a lifelong interest in computers and technology at a very early age. 

 

About ABLOY USA

One of the leading manufacturers of locks, locking systems, architectural hardware, and the world’s leading developer of products in the field of electromechanical locking technology, ABLOY USA has been the symbol of high security and superior performance since 1907. As a brand of the ASSA ABLOY Group, we satisfy the most demanding security applications for a wide range of customer industries, from casino gaming, health clubs and locker space, OEM and parking meters, to public utilities, transportation, U.S. Government and vending. Visit www.abloyusa.com for more information.

 

