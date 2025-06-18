ASSA ABLOY ecoLOGIC Earns Energy Savings Certification

ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems has received third-party validation for its energy-saving technology with the announcement that its ecoLOGIC solution for automatic sliding doors has earned the Certified Energy Savings designation from GreenCircle Certified.

The certification, issued by the independent organization known for verifying environmental claims, affirms that ecoLOGIC measurably reduces energy consumption at building entrances.

“By earning our Certified Energy Savings certification, ASSA ABLOY has demonstrated a measurable reduction in energy consumption, aligning with a higher level of environmental responsibility,” said Sara Risley, certification officer at GreenCircle Certified. “We commend their dedication to transparency and continuous improvement in sustainable product development.”

ecoLOGIC applies artificial intelligence (AI) to adjust door behavior in real time, reducing unnecessary opening cycles by 2 to 7%, without requiring extra sensors or major system upgrades. These optimizations, which include adjustments to door speed, hold-open times and closing patterns, help reduce climate-controlled air loss while maintaining smooth pedestrian flow.

“The goal with ecoLOGIC was to lower energy costs without compromising convenience or comfort,” said Martin Sagnérius, head of digital services at ASSA ABLOY Entrance Systems. “GreenCircle’s certification validates that ecoLOGIC isn’t just smart — it delivers proven, measurable results.”

In addition to energy efficiency, the system is designed to minimize wear and tear on door components, lowering maintenance demands and extending product life, benefits that are especially valuable in high-traffic facilities.

ecoLOGIC also meets ISO 27001 standards and operates independently from local IT networks, enhancing both cybersecurity and reliability.

GreenCircle’s certification process follows ISO 17065 standards and is recognized by groups such as the United States Green Building Council (USGBC), giving added credibility to sustainability claims.