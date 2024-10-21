Allegion acquires SOSS Door Hardware

Allegion plc, through one of its subsidiaries, has acquired SOSS Door Hardware (SOSS).

A manufacturer of premium hinges and door hardware, SOSS primarily sells its solutions in North American non-residential markets. Founded in 1903, the company invented the concealed hinge; today, its signature SOSS Invisible Hinge as well as fire-rated, heavy-duty, and other specialty hinges are popular across industrial, commercial, and institutional spaces.

SOSS will report into the Allegion Americas segment, led by Allegion Senior Vice President Dave Ilardi.

“SOSS is a pioneer with more than a century of manufacturing high-quality safety and security products, just like other leading Allegion brands,” Ilardi said. “SOSS solutions complement our Ives, Glynn-Johnson, and Zero International door hardware, allowing us to specify and supply a broader portfolio to our customers and ultimately growing this core part of our business.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.