Traka expands into Canada, enhancing accessibility and support for customers

Traka is excited to announce its expansion into Canada. This strategic move aims to enhance accessibility and convenience for its current and future regional customers.

Traka's expanded presence allows them to offer localized support across multiple areas, including customer service, sales, technical support, and engineering.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter for Traka in Canada," said Danny Garrido, President of Traka Americas. "This expansion highlights our dedication to our customers, reinforcing that we are global when you need us and local when it counts. We are committed to enhancing our service delivery and building strong relationships across Canada."