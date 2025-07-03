ICT announces ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification and new Trust Center

Integrated Control Technology (ICT) announced its certification under the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard through Global Compliance Certification (GCC). Simultaneously, ICT is launching its new Trust Center, further strengthening its commitment to security and transparency.

ISO/IEC 27001 is the internationally recognized standard for information security management systems (ISMS), outlining best practices for managing information security risks and safeguarding data.

Hayden Burr, Chief Innovation Officer at ICT, remarked, “This certification signifies our dedication to safeguarding the data entrusted to us. Coupled with the launch of our Trust Center, it reflects our proactive approach to addressing cyber threats while providing our partners with the assurance they need to continue working with ICT with confidence.”

ICT is also introducing the ICT Trust Center, an online platform designed to provide partners with easy access to all compliance-related information. Housing certifications, compliance documents, simplified guides, and additional resources in one central location, the Trust Center streamlines the process for ICT's partners and customers.

“Security and transparency are at the heart of everything we do, and these updates underscore our commitment to supporting our customers,” Burr added. "The Trust Center will continue to grow, ensuring it remains a valuable tool for our partners as we keep refining our processes and resources."