Identiv introduces next-generation HF NFC-enabled RFID inlays

Identiv, Inc., a provider of RFID and BLE-enabled Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, today announced its portfolio of next-generation, high-frequency (HF) near field communication (NFC)-enabled inlays, designed to power and support innovative IoT applications.

Identiv’s ID-Tune I3 and ID-Safe I3 NFC tags are the first to feature NXP Semiconductors’ ICODE 3 chip, delivering superior radio frequency (RF) performance, faster reading speeds, and enhanced data security. These inlays are ideally suited for applications demanding high performance, security, and data protection.

NXP’s ICODE 3 chip, purpose-built for IoT applications, powers Identiv’s latest inlay family to offer advanced features tailored for sectors such as healthcare, libraries, logistics, smart packaging, specialty retail, and more.

Key Features of Identiv’s ICODE 3-Based Inlays

High-speed read rate: Up to 212 kbit/s (ISO 15693) for faster data processing.

Up to 212 kbit/s (ISO 15693) for faster data processing. NFC Forum Type 5 Tag compliance: Ensures compatibility across a range of devices.

Ensures compatibility across a range of devices. One-lock memory encoding: Simplifies and accelerates inlay deployment.

Simplifies and accelerates inlay deployment. Customizable originality signature: 32 or 48 bytes for enhanced product authentication.

32 or 48 bytes for enhanced product authentication. SELFAdjust technology: First HF chip automatically optimizing readability across different materials and environments.

First HF chip automatically optimizing readability across different materials and environments. Enhanced privacy: Two password-protected, untraceable modes ensure data security.

Amir Khoshniyati, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Identiv, said, “We’re thrilled to expand our partnership with NXP through the launch of our newest product families, ID-Tune and ID-Safe, featuring NXP's ICODE 3 technology. These advanced NFC inlays deliver unmatched performance, supporting specialized and complex IoT applications that continue to drive the IoT ecosystem forward.”

Versatility for a Wide Range of IoT Applications

The ID-Tune I3 and ID-Safe I3 NFC inlays excel in both vicinity range (up to 1.5 meters) and close-range interactions. In the vicinity range, enhanced readability, material compatibility, and rapid data transfer enable seamless integration and improve operational efficiency. For close-range applications, features like first-opening indication and flexible counters enhance user engagement and product interactivity.

These capabilities position Identiv’s NFC inlays as ideal for applications like:

Product tracking and inventory management

Brand protection and anti-counterfeiting

Smart device consumable systems

Personalized consumer engagement

In healthcare, they support applications such as diagnostics, monitoring, therapy, and home medical devices. Other sectors include logistics, wine and spirits, specialty retail, smart home devices, and smart packaging.