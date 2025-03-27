Dormakaba to showcase comprehensive layered security solutions at ISC West 2025

In booth #20007, dormakaba will be showcasing its portfolio of layered security solutions, emphasizing how flexible, scalable offerings secure every access point from perimeter to interior. dormakaba will highlight the seamless integration of its solutions to ensure organizations stay secure today and are prepared for tomorrow.

“When it comes to the security of the people and places that matter to you, dormakaba is your trusted partner,” said Ben Brydges, Executive Vice President, dormakaba North America. “We encourage attendees to join us and experience our multifaceted security approach – one that compounds into a sophisticated, layered defense."

The following products will be featured as part of dormakaba's presence this year.

Layer 1: Facility perimeter

· Layered security starts here. dormakaba card readers, credentials, and full-height turnstiles – such as the Alvarado MST – can control access to the outermost areas of a facility.

Layer 2: Facility exterior

· Automatic sliding doors such as the dormakaba ESA400 provide continuous, self-monitored access for exterior entrances.

Layer 3: Common areas

· High-traffic common areas like lobbies and main entrances call for automated security assistance. Card readers and optical turnstiles – such as the Alvarado Argus V60 – control the flow, granting entry only to those with proper credentials. More than 25 Argus V60 optical turnstiles will welcome ISC attendees across three entrances.

Layer 4: Interior areas

· dormakaba Saffire™ EVO without Wi-Fi: Cloud-connected, electronic lock is updated with the addition of flexible connectivity. This new feature enables greater reliability and a seamless user experience in all areas of a property, even without complete Wi-Fi coverage.

· dormakaba EasyAssist™: Coming soon, this new low energy swing door operator offers around-the-clock access while facilitating cost-effective entry and egress and deterring cable tampering and damage.

Layer 5: High-security areas

· CenconX™: As the leader in One-Time-Code (OTC) safe lock solutions and the trusted Cencon brand, dormakaba is introducing CenconX, a new device driven keyless ATM locking solution, to its portfolio.

· Sensitive areas and materials require additional consideration. Alvarado Security Revolving Doors (SRDs) integrate easily with any access control system and provide fully automated piggybacking and tailgating entrance control to ensure reliable separation and maximum protection for high-security areas. Additionally, the Alvarado Clear Panel Security Turnstile (CPST) will be on display at this year’s ISC West – no other full height product comes close to the quality, looks, and performance of the CPST.

· The dormakaba RCI 3525 Series cabinet locks are easy to install, function with existing access credentials, and secure nearly any rack mount server cabinet.

dormakaba is also expanding EntriWorX™ with the North American launch of EntriWorX Planner and the introduction of Connector One to EntriWorX Insights. The EntriWorX Planner delivers powerful planning tools and solutions for access control systems, and the new Connector One device offers seamless integration for dormakaba’s IoT-enabled doors within Insights.

Learn more at: https://www.dormakaba.com/us-en/isc-west