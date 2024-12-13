SecureAuth acquires SessionGuardian for biometric continuous identity assurance

SecureAuth, a provider of workforce and customer identity and access management (IAM/CIAM) solutions, has acquired SessionGuardian and their biometric continuous identity assurance (BCIA) technology. SecureAuth will use this technology to augment its identity and access management portfolio by securing and protecting sensitive data for a user's entire session.

SessionGuardian's staff, contractors, and other resources will become part of SecureAuth.

"Not having biometric continuous identity assurance after the initial login authentication creates a critical vulnerability," said SecureAuth CEO Joseph Dhanapal. "The rest of the session remains unprotected, leaving organizations exposed to unauthorized access and malicious actions. Our new offering is an innovative solution to this problem."

According to SecureAuth CRO Tom Smith, these expanded capabilities strengthen SecureAuth's competitiveness in sectors with high security needs, especially legal services, call centers, and regulated industries like financial services, healthcare, defense contracting, and more.