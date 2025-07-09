HID and ASSA ABLOY Earn Red Dot Award for Biometric Airport Speedgate

HID and ASSA ABLOY have been recognized with a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2025 for their biometric self-boarding solution, the BG100 Speedgate. The award, received in the interior design elements category, honors the product’s functionality, usability and innovative design, according to an announcement.

The BG100 Speedgate combines ASSA ABLOY’s Speedgate with HID’s Facepod facial recognition technology and document reader. Designed to improve efficiency and security in airport environments, the solution facilitates a touchless passenger journey from pre-security checks through boarding.

The HID Facepod at the core of the system features an advanced camera system, facial recognition algorithms, multi-touch screens and LED guidance. According to the companies, these capabilities support a more secure and streamlined experience at key airport touchpoints, including immigration and VIP lounge access.

The BG100 is also designed with high-traffic environments in mind. It incorporates security measures such as anti-tailgating, detection of wrong-way movement and prevention of piggybacking. The modular system is available in various colors and configurations to suit different airport settings.

The Red Dot jury, composed of international design experts, evaluated the product based on functionality, aesthetic appeal, usability and social responsibility. The BG100 Speedgate was noted for its clean design and advanced biometric integration.

HID and ASSA ABLOY emphasized the collaborative nature of the project and the product’s role in shaping the future of air travel with a focus on safety, convenience and design.

“We’re proud to be recognized with a Red Dot Award for a solution that reflects HID’s dedication to serving the aviation and travel industry,” stated Vito Fabbrizio, Vice President Product Management and Innovation, Biometric Identity Technologies, HID. “This award underscores our leadership in biometrics and facial recognition technologies and highlights our commitment to delivering secure, intuitive and best-in-class identity verification experiences for travelers around the world.”

“It’s incredibly exciting to see our joint innovation recognized on a global stage,” said Robert Zimmerman, Head of Business Vertical Airports, ASSA ABLOY. “This award is a testament to the power of collaboration and our shared commitment to shaping the future of travel. Together, we’re delivering cutting edge solutions that enhance security, elevate the passenger experience and make travel safer and more intuitive.”

A video demonstration and blog post are available for those interested in a closer look at the BG100 Speedgate and its biometric capabilities.