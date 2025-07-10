Suprema announces Verkada integration to enable biometric access control at scale

Suprema today announced a new integration with Verkada, a leader in cloud-based physical security.

Suprema’s access control AI edge device—BioStation 3, featuring AI-powered facial authentication—now integrates with Verkada Access Control to enable organizations to use facial authentication to lock and unlock doors. This integration leverages Suprema’s open cloud integration platform, CLUe, and Verkada’s simple and intuitive library of API endpoints. CLUe eliminates the need for on-premise servers by leveraging native cloud architecture and standard REST APIs.

Suprema and Verkada’s partnership highlights the growing demand for integrated security systems that simplify customer workflows. Looking ahead, Suprema plans to expand its range of biometric solutions to ensure broader compatibility with Verkada’s ecosystem.

“Bringing Suprema’s advanced biometric capabilities together with Verkada’s robust access control ecosystem will add tremendous value to our shared customers,” said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “The seamless integration through CLUe demonstrates our commitment to delivering Suprema’s premium devices to cloud-based security systems.”