Alcatraz announces 15+ biometric updates to its platform & Rock devices

Alcatraz today announced a major platform and device update that brings over a dozen new capabilities to customers across critical infrastructure, corporate campuses, and high-security industries. The latest release enhances biometric privacy and streamlines enterprise operations.

Delivered as part of Alcatraz’s continuously evolving platform, this update adds new features to its Rock facial biometric devices, as well as to the Alcatraz platform. Enhancements span key areas including privacy-first identity handling, adaptive two-factor authentication, improved tailgating detection, visitor automation, and SIP-based voice intercom support.

Key product updates include:

Adaptive 2FA – Intelligent profile-level authentication that allows face-only access for trusted individuals, such as VIPs or high-clearance personnel, while enforcing two-factor authentication (2FA) for everyone else.

Enhanced Tailgating Detection – A new AI model improves real-world performance without disrupting flow for authorized users. Tailgating detection is built directly into both Rock and Rock X devices, eliminating the need for separate sensors.

Opt-In Biometric Processing – Biometric matching can now be restricted to pre-enrolled cardholders, supporting compliance with privacy mandates.

Custom Consent Capture – Customers can now use their own DocuSign accounts for biometric consent, whether deployed in the cloud or on-premises.

SIP Intercom Support – Rock X now enables two-way voice communication at the door, fully integrated with SIP systems.

Enterprise Workflow Integrations – Enhanced support for RightCrowd PIAM and on-prem web enrollment with SMTP control.

The update also introduces improvements to visitor management, security event logging, reader group persistence, and real-time provisioning visibility, helping customers operate more efficiently while maintaining a strong security posture.

The full product update will be available to all customers on July 28. Additional details, including a full feature list and supporting materials, can be found at www.alcatraz.ai.