Suprema achieves EN 60839 Certification for high-security access control

Suprema has achieved EN 60839-11-1:2013 Grade 3 certification, applicable to BioStar2 Access Control software and its access control hardware: door controllers, readers, and peripherals. This certification is a prestigious European security standard recognized by the ISO (International Organization for Standardization) and IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission).

The EN 60839 standard defines the functional and performance requirements for electronic access control systems used to protect buildings and secure areas. Grade 3 indicates a high level of security and resilience, suitable for medium- to high-risk sites such as public venues, military facilities, and critical infrastructure.

“The EN 60839 standard is increasingly required, and in many cases mandated in Europe where access control systems must be installed,” said Baudouin Genouville, Sales Director of Suprema Europe and Africa. “Suprema will continue to advance its technology and standards compliance to support customers in securing their most critical environments with uncompromising protection.”