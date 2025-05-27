Regula rolls out Personal Data Masking across all solutions

Regula has extended its personal data masking functionality to Regula Forensic Studio (RFS), software that powers forensic devices.

Already available in Regula Document Reader SDK, the personal data hiding feature is now also a part of the RFS toolset used by border control officers, forensic professionals, and law enforcement agencies. The entire Regula ecosystem now supports robust privacy controls natively.

The new capability allows document experts to easily blur or hide personally identifiable information (PII), such as names, photos, and ID numbers, directly within forensic workflows. This ensures that sensitive data is handled responsibly while meeting strict global requirements like GDPR, CCPA, and others.

In addition to the personal data masking feature, the latest RFS release includes 40+ updates focused on speed, customization, and forensic precision:

New analysis tools: Yellow dot analysis for tracing document origins and detecting unauthorized duplicates.

Smarter imaging: Per-light-source gamma correction and full-spectrum HDR imaging (not just UV), improving clarity across all materials.

Streamlined collaboration: Video screen capture and camera recording capabilities support team training and case reviews.

Faster insights: Hyperspectral imaging is now 20% faster without compromising detail.

Improved digital zoom: Expanded up to 16x for detailed inspections.

Visual reporting: Ability to generate composite images under varied lighting, ideal for expert reports or courtroom presentations.

Integrated workflows: Automated document searches in the Information Reference System (IRS) after MRZ reading to reduce manual steps.

Flexible video modes: Three options for different examination tasks—real-time viewing without frame skipping, high-resolution capture, and an expanded A4 field-of-view mode.

Wider OS compatibility: Now supports Rocky and Debian Linux distributions, expanding deployment options.

For more information about Regula Forensic Studio and its latest features, please visit Regula's official website.