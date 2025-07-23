Suprema Earns CE RED Cybersecurity Certification

Suprema announced that its AI-based facial authentication access control devices have obtained CE RED certification under the European Union (EU)’s updated Radio Equipment Directive (RED), which now includes stricter cybersecurity requirements.

As regulations around privacy and cybersecurity for wireless and IoT devices become increasingly stringent worldwide, the EU is set to enforce its revised RED directive (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2022/30) starting August 1, 2025. The update introduces mandatory cybersecurity compliance for IoT devices that use wireless technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, smart door locks, and payment terminals.

The certified devices, BioStation 3 and BioEntry W3, are AI edge devices that run deep-learning-based facial authentication algorithms locally on the device. They support a variety of authentication methods, including Bluetooth and NFC-based mobile credentials, as well as RFID cards, providing flexible and secure authentication options.

By meeting the updated CE RED requirements, which cover network protection, personal data and privacy safeguards, and fraud prevention, Suprema has formally demonstrated that its solutions comply with the next generation of cybersecurity standards for wireless access control systems.

In addition, all Suprema devices supporting various access authentication methods such as fingerprint recognition, mobile access, and RFID are expected to complete the revised CE RED certification process by August.

“We are proud to be the first in the access control industry to achieve CE RED certification under the enhanced cybersecurity requirements,” said Hanchul Kim, CEO of Suprema Inc. “This certification not only confirms that our products meet internationally recognized standards for security, safety, and wireless performance but also demonstrates our commitment to staying ahead of evolving regulatory requirements.”