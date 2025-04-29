Dataminr unveils Intel Agents for real-time decision making

Dataminr recently unveiled its agentic AI roadmap. Intel Agents, the company's first agentic AI capability, tasks AI agents to autonomously generate critical context as events, risks, and threats unfold.

"Intel Agents transform the category of real-time information, providing our clients with the surrounding context needed to respond faster and more effectively to unfolding events, risks, and threats," said Ted Bailey, founder and CEO of Dataminr.

Intel Agents build on top of Dataminr's 2024 release of ReGenAI, a form of generative AI that automatically regenerates live event briefs in real-time as events unfold. Intel Agents augment ReGenAI event briefs with a new layer of real-time context that is uniquely made possible by agentic AI. As events unfold, Intel Agents work continuously and collaboratively, analyzing new emerging developments as they happen and updating the surrounding context that clients need.

"When Dataminr's AI Platform detects the earliest indications of events, risks, and threats, Intel Agents are tasked with autonomously determining the additional context that's needed, where to look for it, and how to best synthesize what they find into concise text. The unique decision-making capabilities of Agentic AI, powered by Dataminr's proprietary LLMs and AI Platform, enable new innovations that were never before possible," added Alex Jaimes, Dataminr's Chief AI Officer.

Intel Agents are powered solely by Dataminr's internally developed and operated LLMs—all trained on Dataminr's proprietary 15-year data and event archive. Intel Agents seamlessly fuse relevant information from external public sources with rich insights from internal data sources, including the related historical and current real-time events only available within Dataminr's AI Platform.

The first deployment of Intel Agents will be in Dataminr Pulse for Cyber Risk, Dataminr's cybersecurity solution, which is purpose-built to help CISOs and their teams manage digital and third-party risk, identify vulnerabilities, and respond to cyber-physical threats. Intel Agents are currently being piloted in Pulse for Cyber Risk, generating context-enhanced real-time threat intelligence. In the months ahead, Dataminr will expand Intel Agents across its platform, including Dataminr First Alert for Public Sector and Dataminr Pulse for Corporate Security solutions.

The next phase of Dataminr's Agentic AI roadmap will be Client-Tailored Context, enabling Intel Agents to incorporate client-specific insights into Dataminr's ReGenAI dynamic event briefs and surrounding context.

In 2026, Dataminr will launch PreGenAI, an agentic AI and gen AI-powered predictive intelligence. This new capability will predict possible future scenarios and automatically generate these predictions for clients as events, threats, and risks unfold. PreGenAI will enable clients to plan and respond proactively, rather than reactively, to understand the potential trajectories and effects of complex developments as they evolve in real time. Dataminr's event archive—containing the unique arc of how every historical event transpired over the last 15 years—serves as the foundational data asset for training LLMs to power this AI capability.

Intel Agents are currently available in private beta for a select group of Dataminr customers. General availability is expected in early Q3 2025. Future updates on the release roadmap, including Client-Tailored Context and PreGenAI, will be announced in the coming months.