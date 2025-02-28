Dataminr and Esri expand partnership to bolster location intelligence with real-time event detection

Dataminr, an AI company, and Esri, a provider of geographic information system (GIS) technology, today announced an expanded strategic partnership aimed at driving innovation, enhancing customer value, and accelerating growth across key markets.

This collaboration, which elevates Dataminr to Esri's Platinum Partner tier, builds on the combined strengths of Dataminr's AI platform and Esri's ArcGIS software in delivering solutions that allow customers to detect high-impact events in real time, analyze risks within a geospatial context, and make informed decisions with precision.

The partnership between Dataminr and Esri will offer direct benefits to customers through deeper and broader product integration. Dataminr users will benefit from ArcGIS mapping and location services technology within Dataminr's AI platform, while Esri users gain expanded access to Dataminr's real-time information within multiple ArcGIS products and solutions via pre-built connectors. This new level of integration equips organizations with ready access to a powerful common operating picture for enhanced situational awareness, better crisis response, and improved public safety.

Currently, Dataminr and Esri offer pre-configured solutions, creating value for both organizations' partner ecosystems. Authorized Solution Providers in the Dataminr Partner Network and International Distributors and Service Providers in the Esri Partner Network can deliver increased customer value by cross-selling both solutions, offering real-time information discovery and location intelligence in one integrated package.

"Our elevation to Platinum status within the Esri Partner Network is more than a recognition of our long-term collaboration—it's a testament to the game-changing solutions this partnership delivers," said Matt Harrell, Chief Partner Officer, Dataminr. "By combining Dataminr's cutting-edge AI technology with Esri's industry-leading mapping platform, we're creating a new standard for how businesses and public sector organizations manage and contextualize risk through real-time, actionable insights."

"Combining Dataminr's groundbreaking AI with Esri's world-leading GIS mapping software empowers organizations with unprecedented decision-making capabilities informed by critical emerging events and advanced geospatial awareness," said Thomas Fair, Director, Esri Partner Network. "Our global collaboration with Dataminr represents a shared commitment to solving our customers' most complex business challenges with confidence and accuracy."

To learn more about how Dataminr and Esri are redefining real-time information discovery and location intelligence, visit dataminr.com/partners.