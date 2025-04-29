Tuskira launches Virtual AI Analysts Workforce at RSAC 2025

Tuskira today announced the launch of its fully autonomous AI Analyst Workforce at RSA Conference 2025.

Designed to combat both the speed of adversarial AI and the strain of alert fatigue and analyst burnout, Tuskira enables human and AI co-execution across triage, validation, and response. Its AI analysts simulate real-world attacks, validate defensive coverage, and autonomously take action across SIEM, EDR, identity, and firewall tools, mitigating risks before they escalate into incidents.

“Security teams are overwhelmed because they lack the time and resources to respond to what they’re detecting fast enough,” said Piyush Sharma, CEO and co-founder of Tuskira. “Tuskira replaces manual triage with an autonomous AI workforce that validates exposures, closes the loop from detection to defense, and keeps teams ahead of threats, without burning them out.”

Tuskira is built to solve three of the most urgent and persistent challenges in cybersecurity:

Preventing breaches through AI-Powered CTEM that pinpoints what’s truly exploitable and currently undefended

through AI-Powered CTEM that pinpoints what’s truly exploitable and currently undefended Analyzing and responding to zero-day threats using AI-driven threat intelligence and real-time behavioral simulation

using AI-driven threat intelligence and real-time behavioral simulation Investigating and resolving alerts across identity, endpoint, and infrastructure with complete infrastructure telemetry and posture context by augmenting SOC teams with AI analysts

These use cases are operationalized through Tuskira’s fleet of purpose-built AI analysts trained to deliver on VM, SOC, GRC, AppSec team roles and responsibilities, and maintain measurable KPIs.

Each AI Analyst mirrors a critical security function, operating continuously across the stack to identify real risk and drive action. Tuskira’s AI analysts work upon AI-curated security data ingested from over 150 tools and overlaid upon a dynamic digital twin of the environment.

Core analysts include:

Zero-Day Analyst : Detects novel attacks via anomaly models and threat intel; delivers proactive mitigation using existing controls.

: Detects novel attacks via anomaly models and threat intel; delivers proactive mitigation using existing controls. Threat Intel Analyst : Correlates emerging IOCs and TTPs with internal telemetry; surfaces stealthy threats in context.

: Correlates emerging IOCs and TTPs with internal telemetry; surfaces stealthy threats in context. Defense Optimization Analyst : Tunes SIEM, EDR, WAF, and firewall rules via real-time threat simulation.

: Tunes SIEM, EDR, WAF, and firewall rules via real-time threat simulation. Vulnerability Analyst : Identifies toxic security risks of vulnerabilities based on reachability, exposure, exploitability, business context, and defense coverage

: Identifies toxic security risks of vulnerabilities based on reachability, exposure, exploitability, business context, and defense coverage Alert Analyst: Triage alerts for detection and response to lateral movement risks, exposed credentials, and stealthy attacks; auto-generates mitigations

A major part of enabling the AI analysts' effectiveness is making sure your SIEM can keep up. Tuskira’s Autonomous SIEM Optimization continuously evaluates detection coverage, enriches alerts with posture and telemetry context, and tunes rules to reduce false positives and eliminate blind spots.

Visit www.tuskira.ai or stop by Booth #N-5371 at RSA Conference 2025.