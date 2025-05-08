ServiceNow launches AI Control Tower

ServiceNow launched its new AI Control Tower, a centralized command center to govern, manage, secure, and realize value from any ServiceNow and third-party AI agent, model, and workflow on a single unified platform.

In addition to AI Control Tower, ServiceNow also introduced AI Agent Fabric, a solution that delivers agent-to-agent and multi-model communication and collaboration. ServiceNow partners include Accenture, Adobe, Box, Cisco, Google Cloud, IBM, Jit, Microsoft, Moonhub, RADCOM, UKG, and Zoom.

ServiceNow AI Control Tower allows customers to see all their AI agents in action, understand what they’re working on, govern and track their impact, mitigate risk, keep them secure, and assign human managers to oversee their work. With the addition of AI Agent Fabric, organizations can connect AI agents, orchestrators, and enterprise applications built by ServiceNow or third parties.

Embedded across all workflows in the ServiceNow AI Platform and building on the recently announced AI Agent Orchestrator, the AI Control Tower centralizes strategy, governance, performance, and management across the entire AI ecosystem while driving enterprise-grade compliance and accountability.

Features:

Enterprise-wide AI visibility: Monitor and manage every AI agent, model, and workflow—native or third-party—in one place.

Embedded compliance and AI governance: Comprehensive, integrated governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) capabilities.

End-to-end lifecycle management of agentic operations: AI Control Tower enables contextual decision-making and helps enforce guardrails across the enterprise.

Real-time reporting: Dashboards provide operational insight and validate AI performance against key business outcomes like productivity and revenue impact so AI agents can then take action on it.

Expanding orchestration with AI Agent Fabric

ServiceNow also debuted AI Agent Fabric. AI Agent Fabric supports AI agent-to-AI agent, AI agent-to-tool, and agentic system-to-agentic system, all using common protocols like Model Context Protocol (MCP) and Agent2Agent protocol (A2A).

Together with customers’ own domain-specific agents created through ServiceNow AI Agent Studio, plus current and future AI Agent Fabric integrations from Accenture, Adobe, Box, Cisco, Google Cloud, IBM, Jit, Microsoft, Moonhub, RADCOM, UKG, and Zoom, AI systems can work together for AI-powered workflow optimization across a broad range of platforms and services.

Availability

The ServiceNow AI Control Tower is now generally available. AI Agent Fabric is now available to early adopters and will be generally available in Q3 2025.