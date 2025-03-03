ArmorCode announces ServiceNow Vulnerability Response integration

ArmorCode today announced the launch of two new apps in the ServiceNow Store. This integration strengthens vulnerability management programs by harnessing AI-powered correlation and remediation to transform raw security data from over 260 security and development tools into a single, actionable vulnerability item within ServiceNow Vulnerability Response (VR), Container Vulnerability Response (CVR), and Application Vulnerability Response (AVR) modules.

ArmorCode is expanding its capabilities into ServiceNow Security Operations, which builds on its existing integrations with ServiceNow Configuration Management Database (CMDB) for ingesting asset inventory and ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) for ticketing workflows. This new integration enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of vulnerability management by applying AI-driven analytics to automatically correlate, deduplicate, and prioritize vulnerabilities, ensuring security teams focus on the highest-risk issues first.

Organizations rely on a diverse ecosystem of security tools to manage vulnerabilities, but without effective correlation and normalization, critical issues can be overlooked or misprioritized. The ArmorCode integration ensures that security teams can leverage ServiceNow’s robust workflow capabilities while also benefiting from ArmorCode’s AI-driven security intelligence and automated remediation workflows.

“With the ArmorCode app for ServiceNow, we are bringing the power of AI-driven correlation and risk-based remediation directly to over 8,400 ServiceNow customers at the click of a button,” said Mark Lambert, Chief Product Officer at ArmorCode. “By seamlessly aggregating data from over 260 security and development tools into a single, manageable vulnerability item, customers can maximize their existing security investments, reduce manual effort, and accelerate remediation timelines.”

Key Benefits of the ArmorCode Integration:

AI-Powered Data Correlation : Ingest and correlate vulnerability data across applications, infrastructure, containers, and clouds into a single, enriched vulnerability item within ServiceNow using machine learning algorithms. The scale of ArmorCode’s AI capabilities is demonstrated by more than 18 billion findings processed to date.

Intelligent Risk-Based Prioritization : Leverage AI-driven contextual risk scoring based on application characteristics, business impact, and security posture. Determine the risks that matter most to an organization and which to prioritize first.

Automated Deduplication & Normalization : Reduce noise and improve accuracy by consolidating duplicate findings from multiple scanners and sources with AI-driven correlation techniques.

AI-Driven Remediation Insights : Accelerate remediation efforts by automatically recommending prioritized fixes and suggested remediation actions within ServiceNow workflows.

Streamlined Workflow Management: Maintain a unified security workflow within the ServiceNow Vulnerability Response environment while ensuring security insights are actionable and up-to-date.

The ArmorCode app enhances ServiceNow’s VR modules by delivering a centralized, AI-powered approach to vulnerability correlation, prioritization, and remediation. This partnership empowers security teams to improve operational efficiency, reduce mean time to remediation (MTTR), and proactively address security risks with greater confidence.

“Scaling application security and vulnerability management across large organizations presents significant challenges, especially in maintaining business context, impact assessment, and visibility,” said Mithun Rajoor, Global Head of Application and Infrastructure Security at S&P Global. “The ArmorCode integration with ServiceNow is crucial for addressing these challenges. By leveraging AI-powered correlation and remediation, the integration enables efficient prioritization of vulnerabilities based on real business risk, reduces manual triage time, and ensures security teams and business stakeholders have the necessary visibility to make informed decisions.”

The ArmorCode Connect apps are now available in the ServiceNow Store.

For more information and to learn more about the ArmorCode AI-powered ASPM Platform, please visit www.armorcode.com.